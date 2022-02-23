Geo Group Inc (The) REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 75.8% Upside

Geo Group Inc (The) REIT found using ticker (GEO) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 8 calculating the average target price we see 11.5. With the stocks previous close at 6.54 this indicates there is a potential upside of 75.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.21 and the 200 day moving average is 7.42. The company has a market cap of $762m. Visit the company website at: https://www.geogroup.com

The potential market cap would be $1,340m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs. GEO’s worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 123 facilities totaling approximately 93,000 beds, including projects under development, with a workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.