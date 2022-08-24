Geo Group Inc (The) REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 71.1% Upside

Geo Group Inc (The) REIT found using ticker (GEO) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.6 this would imply there is a potential upside of 71.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.96. The market cap for the company is $953m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.geogroup.com

The potential market cap would be $1,630m based on the market concensus.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO’s diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care. GEO’s worldwide operations include the ownership and/or delivery of support services for 103 facilities totaling approximately 83,000 beds, including idle facilities and projects under development, with a workforce of up to approximately 18,000 employees.