Geo Group Inc (The) REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 71.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Geo Group Inc (The) REIT with ticker code (GEO) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 9 with a mean TP of 13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.6 this would imply there is a potential upside of 71.1%. The day 50 moving average is 6.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.98. The company has a market cap of $979m. Company Website: https://www.geogroup.com

The potential market cap would be $1,675m based on the market concensus.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO’s diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care. GEO’s worldwide operations include the ownership and/or delivery of support services for 103 facilities totaling approximately 83,000 beds, including idle facilities and projects under development, with a workforce of up to approximately 18,000 employees.

