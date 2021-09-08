Geo Group Inc (The) REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 61.2% Upside

Geo Group Inc (The) REIT with ticker code (GEO) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 8.25 and has a mean target at 12.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.91 this indicates there is a potential upside of 61.2%. The 50 day MA is 7.55 and the 200 day moving average is 6.97. The company has a market capitalisation of $960m. Find out more information at: http://www.geogroup.com

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs. GEO’s worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 123 facilities totaling approximately 93,000 beds, including projects under development, with a workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.