Geo Group Inc (The) REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.0% Upside

Geo Group Inc (The) REIT with ticker code (GEO) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.55 this indicates there is a potential upside of 52.0%. The day 50 moving average is 7.25 while the 200 day moving average is 6.9. The market cap for the company is $1,008m. Find out more information at: https://www.geogroup.com

The potential market cap would be $1,532m based on the market concensus.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO’s diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care. GEO’s worldwide operations include the ownership and/or delivery of support services for 103 facilities totaling approximately 83,000 beds, including idle facilities and projects under development, with a workforce of up to approximately 18,000 employees.