Geo Group Inc (The) REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.5% Upside

Geo Group Inc (The) REIT with ticker code (GEO) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 14 and has a mean target at 14.67. With the stocks previous close at 11.51 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 27.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.55 and the 200 day MA is 8.07. The market cap for the company is $1,428m. Find out more information at: https://www.geogroup.com

The potential market cap would be $1,820m based on the market concensus.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO’s diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care. GEO’s worldwide operations include the ownership and/or delivery of support services for 102 facilities totaling approximately 82,000 beds, including idle facilities and projects under development, with a workforce of up to approximately 18,000 employees.