Geo Group Inc (The) REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.8% Upside

Geo Group Inc (The) REIT found using ticker (GEO) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 14 and has a mean target at 14.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.85 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.04 and the 200 day MA is 7.34. The company has a market cap of $1,471m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.geogroup.com

The potential market cap would be $1,821m based on the market concensus.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO’s diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care. GEO’s worldwide operations include the ownership and/or delivery of support services for 102 facilities totaling approximately 82,000 beds, including idle facilities and projects under development, with a workforce of up to approximately 18,000 employees.