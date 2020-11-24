Twitter
Genworth Financial Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -24.4% Downside

Genworth Financial Inc found using ticker (GNW) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 3.5 and 3.5 and has a mean target at 3.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.63 this indicates there is a potential downside of -24.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.98 and the 200 day moving average is 3.1. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,290m. Visit the company website at: http://www.genworth.com

Genworth Financial provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans. The Australia Mortgage Insurance segment offers flow mortgage insurance and bulk mortgage insurance that aids in the sale of mortgages to the capital markets and helps lenders manage capital and risk. The U.S. Life Insurance segment offers long-term care insurance products; and service traditional life insurance and fixed annuity products in the United States. The Runoff segment includes variable annuity, variable life insurance, and corporate-owned life insurance, as well as funding agreements. The company distributes its products and services through employer groups and directly to customers through its internal sales team. Genworth Financial was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

