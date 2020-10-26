Genworth Financial Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -20.2% Downside

Genworth Financial Inc with ticker code (GNW) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 3 with the average target price sitting at 3. Now with the previous closing price of 3.76 this would indicate that there is a downside of -20.2%. The day 50 moving average is 3.44 and the 200 day MA is 2.97. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,251m. Visit the company website at: http://www.genworth.com

Genworth Financial provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans. The Australia Mortgage Insurance segment offers flow mortgage insurance and bulk mortgage insurance that aids in the sale of mortgages to the capital markets and helps lenders manage capital and risk. The U.S. Life Insurance segment offers long-term care insurance products; and service traditional life insurance and fixed annuity products in the United States. The Runoff segment includes variable annuity, variable life insurance, and corporate-owned life insurance, as well as funding agreements. The company distributes its products and services through employer groups and directly to customers through its internal sales team. Genworth Financial was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

