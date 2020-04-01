Genus plc 11.5% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Genus plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:GNS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at HSBC. Genus plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 3550 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 11.5% from today’s opening price of 3184 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 48 points and decreased 86 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 3709.98 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 2170 GBX.

Genus plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,240.22 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,998.82. There are currently 65,079,864 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 210,608. Market capitalisation for LON:GNS is £2,122,905,163 GBP.

