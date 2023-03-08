Genuine Parts Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.8% Upside

Genuine Parts Company with ticker code (GPC) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 190 and 157 and has a mean target at 176.67. Now with the previous closing price of 173.61 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 171.56 and the 200 day MA is 159.99. The market capitalisation for the company is $23,970m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.genpt.com

The potential market cap would be $24,392m based on the market concensus.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals. It also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation and robotics, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial and safety supplies, and material handling products for original equipment manufacturer, as well as maintenance, repair, and operation customers in equipment and machinery, food and beverage, forest product, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, power generation, alternative energy, government, transportation, ports, and other industries. In addition, the company provides various services and repairs comprising gearbox and fluid power and process pump assembly and repair, hydraulic drive shaft repair, electrical panel assembly and repair, hose and gasket manufacture and assembly. It operates in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Indonesia, and Singapore. Genuine Parts Company was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.