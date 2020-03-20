Gentex Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 33.5% Upside

Gentex Corporation found using ticker (GNTX) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 39 and 13 and has a mean target at 29.5. Now with the previous closing price of 22.1 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 33.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 27.82 and the 200 moving average now moves to 28.28. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,503m. Find out more information at: http://www.gentex.com

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It also manufactures and sells variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, the company provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, and bells and speakers used in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. It sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. Gentex Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

