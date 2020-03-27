Gentex Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 23.3% Upside

Gentex Corporation found using ticker (GNTX) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 13 with a mean TP of 28. With the stocks previous close at 22.71 this would imply there is a potential upside of 23.3%. The 50 day MA is 26.53 and the 200 day moving average is 28.07. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,415m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.gentex.com

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It also manufactures and sells variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, the company provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, and bells and speakers used in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. It sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. Gentex Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

