Gentex Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential -12.7% Downside

Gentex Corporation with ticker code (GNTX) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 35 and 12 calculating the average target price we see 25.5. Now with the previous closing price of 29.2 this would imply there is a potential downside of -12.7%. The 50 day MA is 28.63 while the 200 day moving average is 26.71. The company has a market cap of $7,369m. Company Website: http://www.gentex.com

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. The company also manufactures and sells variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, it provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. Gentex Corporation sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.