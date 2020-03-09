Gentex Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 10.5% Upside

Gentex Corporation with ticker code (GNTX) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 39 and 13 and has a mean target at 29.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 26.69 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 29.5 and the 200 day moving average is 28.48. The market cap for the company is $6,674m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.gentex.com

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It also manufactures and sells variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, the company provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, and bells and speakers used in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. It sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. Gentex Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

