Genprex – Consenus Indicates Potential 237.6% Upside

Genprex found using ticker (GNPX) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 8 calculating the average target price we see 8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.37 this would imply there is a potential upside of 237.6%. The 50 day MA is 2.34 and the 200 day MA is 1.53. The market capitalisation for the company is $78m. Find out more information at: http://www.genprex.com

Genprex operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The company engages in developing technologies for cancer patients based upon a proprietary technology platform. Its platform technologies are designed to administer cancer-fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities. The company’s lead product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells. Oncoprex also block mechanisms that create drug resistance. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn