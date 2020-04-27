Genprex – Consenus Indicates Potential 226.5% Upside

Genprex with ticker code (GNPX) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 8 with a mean TP of 8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.45 this would imply there is a potential upside of 226.5%. The day 50 moving average is 2.35 while the 200 day moving average is 1.49. The market cap for the company is $75m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.genprex.com

Genprex operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The company engages in developing technologies for cancer patients based upon a proprietary technology platform. Its platform technologies are designed to administer cancer-fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities. The company’s lead product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells. Oncoprex also block mechanisms that create drug resistance. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

