Genprex – Consenus Indicates Potential 133.6% Upside

Genprex with ticker code (GNPX) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 5. With the stocks previous close at 2.14 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 133.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.78 while the 200 day moving average is 1.42. The market cap for the company is $66m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.genprex.com

Genprex operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The company engages in developing technologies for cancer patients based upon a proprietary technology platform. Its platform technologies are designed to administer cancer-fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities. The company’s lead product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells. Oncoprex also block mechanisms that create drug resistance. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

