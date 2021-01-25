Genprex – Consensus Indicates Potential 77.9% Upside

Genprex found using ticker (GNPX) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 6.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.75 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 77.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.9 and the 200 day MA is 3.59. The company has a market cap of $169m. Company Website: http://www.genprex.com

Genprex operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes. It develops drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. The company’s lead product candidate REQORSA (quaratusugene ozeplasmid) for treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) has a multimodal mechanism of action to interrupt cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells; re-establish pathways for apoptosis and programmed cell death in cancer cells; modulate immune response against cancer cells; and block mechanisms that create drug resistance. Genprex was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.