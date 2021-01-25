Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Genprex – Consensus Indicates Potential 77.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Genprex found using ticker (GNPX) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 6.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.75 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 77.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.9 and the 200 day MA is 3.59. The company has a market cap of $169m. Company Website: http://www.genprex.com

Genprex operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes. It develops drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. The company’s lead product candidate REQORSA (quaratusugene ozeplasmid) for treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) has a multimodal mechanism of action to interrupt cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells; re-establish pathways for apoptosis and programmed cell death in cancer cells; modulate immune response against cancer cells; and block mechanisms that create drug resistance. Genprex was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.