Genprex – Consensus Indicates Potential 74.2% Upside

Genprex with ticker code (GNPX) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 6.67. With the stocks previous close at 3.83 this indicates there is a potential upside of 74.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.82 and the 200 day MA is 3.58. The company has a market capitalisation of $161m. Visit the company website at: http://www.genprex.com

Genprex operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes. It develops drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. The company’s lead product candidate REQORSA (quaratusugene ozeplasmid) for treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) has a multimodal mechanism of action to interrupt cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells; re-establish pathways for apoptosis and programmed cell death in cancer cells; modulate immune response against cancer cells; and block mechanisms that create drug resistance. Genprex was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.