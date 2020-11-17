Twitter
Genprex – Consensus Indicates Potential 111.1% Upside

Genprex found using ticker (GNPX) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 6.67. With the stocks previous close at 3.16 this indicates there is a potential upside of 111.1%. The 50 day MA is 3.4 and the 200 day MA is 3.38. The company has a market cap of $129m. Visit the company website at: http://www.genprex.com

Genprex operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The company engages in developing technologies for cancer patients based upon a proprietary technology platform. Its platform technologies are designed to administer cancer-fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities. The company’s lead product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells. Oncoprex also block mechanisms that create drug resistance. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

