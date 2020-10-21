Genpact Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.9% Upside

Genpact Limited with ticker code (G) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 52 and 41 calculating the average target price we see 47.22. Now with the previous closing price of 38.41 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 22.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 39.04 and the 200 day moving average is 36.97. The company has a market cap of $7,135m. Find out more information at: http://www.genpact.com

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services. The company’s finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls. It also provides transformation services; core industry operation services; and sourcing, procurement, and supply chain services, such as direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services. The company’s IT services comprise end-user computing support, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services, as well as business intelligence and data, enterprise resource planning, quality assurance, technology integration, and business intelligence reporting services. It serves banking, capital markets, insurance, consumer goods, retail, life sciences, healthcare, high tech, and manufacturing and services industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

