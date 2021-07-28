Twitter
Genpact Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.4% Upside

Genpact Limited with ticker code (G) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 56 and 45 with a mean TP of 51.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 49.51 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 46.51 and the 200 day MA is 44.03. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,223m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.genpact.com

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services. The company’s finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; financial planning and analysis consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls. It also provides supply chain design, planning, inventory optimization, transportation and logistics management, and after-sales services; sourcing and procurement services comprising direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operation, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services; and sales and commercial services in the lead-to-quote, quote-to-order, and customer service areas. In addition, the company offers IT services, which include end-user computing support, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services; and transformation services that include digital solutions, consulting services, and analytics services and solutions. It serves banking, capital market, insurance, consumer goods, retail, life science, healthcare, high tech, and manufacturing and service industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

