Genocea Biosciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 801.1% Upside

Genocea Biosciences with ticker code (GNCA) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 7 with the average target price sitting at 16.4. Now with the previous closing price of 1.82 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 801.1%. The day 50 moving average is 1.75 while the 200 day moving average is 2.2. The company has a market capitalisation of $50m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.genocea.com

Genocea Biosciences, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient’s CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient’s tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program. Genocea Biosciences was founded in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn