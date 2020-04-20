Genocea Biosciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 703.9% Upside

Genocea Biosciences found using ticker (GNCA) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 7 calculating the average target price we see 16.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.04 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 703.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.76 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.16. The company has a market capitalisation of $57m. Company Website: http://www.genocea.com

Genocea Biosciences, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient’s CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient’s tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program. Genocea Biosciences was founded in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn