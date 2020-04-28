Genocea Biosciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 700.0% Upside

Genocea Biosciences with ticker code (GNCA) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 5 and has a mean target at 16. Now with the previous closing price of 2 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 700.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.75 and the 200 day MA is 2.14. The market capitalisation for the company is $58m. Find out more information at: http://www.genocea.com

Genocea Biosciences, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient’s CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient’s tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program. Genocea Biosciences was founded in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

