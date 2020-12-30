Twitter
Genocea Biosciences – Consensus Indicates Potential 155.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Genocea Biosciences found using ticker (GNCA) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 4 with the average target price sitting at 6.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.58 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 155.8%. The 50 day MA is 2.17 while the 200 day moving average is 2.44. The company has a market capitalisation of $123m. Find out more information at: http://www.genocea.com

Genocea Biosciences, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient’s CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient’s tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program. Genocea Biosciences was founded in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

