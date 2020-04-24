Genetic Technologies Ltd – Consenus Indicates Potential 564.9% Upside

Genetic Technologies Ltd found using ticker (GENE) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12.5 and 12.5 and has a mean target at 12.5. With the stocks previous close at 1.88 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 564.9%. The 50 day MA is 1.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.48. The company has a market cap of $18m. Find out more information at: http://www.gtglabs.com

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women’s health in Australia and the United States. The company’s lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. The company also engages in the development of various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer name. In addition, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne, Translational Genomics Research Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering New York Cambridge University, the Ohio State University, and Shivom. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

