Genetic Technologies Ltd – Consenus Indicates Potential 443.5% Upside

Genetic Technologies Ltd with ticker code (GENE) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 12.5 and 12.5 calculating the average target price we see 12.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.3 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 443.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.99 while the 200 day moving average is 2.49. The market capitalisation for the company is $18m. Visit the company website at: http://www.gtglabs.com

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women’s health in Australia and the United States. The company’s lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. The company also engages in the development of various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer name. In addition, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne, Translational Genomics Research Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering New York Cambridge University, the Ohio State University, and Shivom. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

