Genesis Healthcare – Consensus Indicates Potential 181.6% Upside

Genesis Healthcare with ticker code (GEN) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2 and 0.75 calculating the average target price we see 1.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.49 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 181.6%. The day 50 moving average is 0.56 while the 200 day moving average is 0.73. The company has a market cap of $77m. Visit the company website at: http://www.genesishcc.com

Genesis Healthcare, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy. In addition, the company offers other specialty medical services, such as physician, staffing, and other healthcare related services. As of April 23, 2020, it provided inpatient services through a network of approximately 400 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 25 states; and supplied rehabilitation and respiratory therapy to approximately 1,200 healthcare locations in 44 states, the District of Columbia and China. The company was formerly known as FC-GEN Operations Investment, LLC and changed its name to Genesis HealthCare in February 2015. Genesis HealthCare was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

