Genesis Energy, L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential 68.2% Upside

Genesis Energy, L.P. found using ticker (GEL) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 10 and 7 with a mean TP of 7.92. Now with the previous closing price of 4.71 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 68.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.88 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.21. The market capitalisation for the company is $560m. Company Website: http://www.genesisenergy.com

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company’s Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico. This segment owns interests in approximately 1,422 miles of crude oil pipelines located offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Its Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services segment provides sulfur-extraction services to refining operations; and operates storage and transportation assets. This segment provides services to 10 refining operations; and sells sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies involved in the mining of base metals. The company’s Onshore Facilities and Transportation segment provides onshore facilities and transportation services to Gulf Coast crude oil refineries and producers by purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products. It operates a suite of approximately 200 trucks, 300 trailers, 397 railcars, and terminals and tankage with 4.3 million barrels of storage capacity in various locations along the Gulf Coast. This segment also transports crude oil and carbon dioxide (CO2). It owns four onshore crude oil pipeline systems with approximately 460 miles of pipe located primarily in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas; and two CO2 pipelines with approximately 269 miles of pipe. Its Marine Transportation segment offers waterborne transportation of petroleum products and crude oil in North America. This segment owns a fleet of 91 barges with a combined transportation capacity of 3.2 million barrels; and 42 push/tow boats. In addition, the company produces natural soda ash. Genesis Energy, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

