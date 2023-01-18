Genesis Energy, L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.7% Upside

Genesis Energy, L.P. found using ticker (GEL) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 19 and 11 and has a mean target at 15. Now with the previous closing price of 10.97 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 36.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.28 and the 200 day moving average is 10.58. The company has a market cap of $1,353m. Find out more information at: https://www.genesisenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $1,850m based on the market concensus.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company’s Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico. This segment owns interests in approximately 1,422 miles of crude oil pipelines located offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Its Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services segment offers sulfur-extraction services to refining operations; and operates storage and transportation assets. This segment provides services to ten refining operations; and sells sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies involved in the mining of base metals. Its Onshore Facilities and Transportation segment offers onshore facilities and transportation services to Gulf Coast crude oil refineries and producers by purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products. It operates trucks, trailers, railcars, and terminals and tankage with 4.2 million barrels of storage capacity in various locations along the Gulf Coast. This segment also transports crude oil. It owns four onshore crude oil pipeline systems with approximately 450 miles of pipe in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas; and four operational crude oil rail unloading facilities in Baton Rouge, Raceland, and Louisiana, as well as Walnut Hill, Florida and Natchez, Mississippi. Its Marine Transportation segment offers waterborne transportation of petroleum and crude oil in North America. This segment owns a fleet of 91 barges with a combined transportation capacity of 3.2 million barrels; and 42 push/tow boats. In addition, the company produces natural soda ash. Genesis Energy, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.