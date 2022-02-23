Genesco Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.7% Upside

Genesco Inc. found using ticker (GCO) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 79 and 67 calculating the average target price we see 72.67. Now with the previous closing price of 66.86 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.7%. The 50 day MA is 63.21 and the 200 day moving average is 61.16. The market cap for the company is $923m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.genesco.com

The potential market cap would be $1,003m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Genesco Inc. operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. The Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce. The Johnston & Murphy Group segment is involved in the retail, e-commerce, and catalog operations; and wholesale distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories primarily for men. The Licensed Brands segment markets footwear under the Levi’s, Dockers, and G.H. Bass brands for men. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated approximately 1,460 retail stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland primarily under the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Schuh, Little Burgundy, and Johnston & Murphy names. Its Internet Websites include journeys.com, journeyskidz.com, journeys.ca, schuh.co.uk, schuh.ie, schuh.eu, johnstonmurphy.com, littleburgundyshoes.com, and johnstonmurphy.ca. Genesco Inc. was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.