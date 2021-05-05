Twitter
Genesco Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.5% Upside

Genesco Inc. with ticker code (GCO) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 61 and 50 calculating the average target price we see 54.75. With the stocks previous close at 52.92 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.5%. The 50 day MA is 47.73 while the 200 day moving average is 37.57. The company has a market capitalisation of $779m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.genesco.com

Genesco Inc. operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. The Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce. The Johnston & Murphy Group segment is involved in the retail, e-commerce, and catalog operations; and wholesale distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories primarily for men. The Licensed Brands segment markets footwear under the Levi’s, Dockers, and G.H. Bass brands for men. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated approximately 1,460 retail stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland primarily under the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Schuh, Little Burgundy, and Johnston & Murphy names. Its Internet Websites include journeys.com, journeyskidz.com, journeys.ca, schuh.co.uk, schuh.ie, schuh.eu, johnstonmurphy.com, littleburgundyshoes.com, and johnstonmurphy.ca. Genesco Inc. was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

