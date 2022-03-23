Genesco Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.8% Upside

Genesco Inc. with ticker code (GCO) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 83 and 77 with a mean TP of 80.67. With the stocks previous close at 68.47 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 64.94 and the 200 day MA is 62.27. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,022m. Company Website: https://www.genesco.com

The potential market cap would be $1,204m based on the market concensus.

Genesco Inc. operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. The Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce. The Johnston & Murphy Group segment is involved in the retail, e-commerce, and catalog operations; and wholesale distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories primarily for men. The Licensed Brands segment markets footwear under the Levi’s, Dockers, and G.H. Bass brands for men. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated approximately 1,460 retail stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland primarily under the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Schuh, Little Burgundy, and Johnston & Murphy names. Its Internet Websites include journeys.com, journeyskidz.com, journeys.ca, schuh.co.uk, schuh.ie, schuh.eu, johnstonmurphy.com, littleburgundyshoes.com, and johnstonmurphy.ca. Genesco Inc. was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.