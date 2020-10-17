Genesco Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.6% Upside

Genesco Inc. found using ticker (GCO) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 24 calculating the average target price we see 29.4. Now with the previous closing price of 20.76 this would imply there is a potential upside of 41.6%. The 50 day MA is 22.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.14. The company has a market cap of $309m. Company Website: http://www.genesco.com

Genesco Inc. operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. The Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear for men and women, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce. The Johnston & Murphy Group segment is involved in the retail, e-commerce, and catalog operations; and wholesale distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories primarily for men. It also offers footwear and leather accessories under the H.S. Trask brand through retailers and department stores, an e-commerce Website, and catalog. The Licensed Brands segment markets casual footwear under the Dockers brand for men. As of September 6, 2019, the company operated approximately 1,490 retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland primarily under the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Little Burgundy, and Johnston & Murphy names. Its Internet Websites include journeys.com, journeyskidz.com, journeys.ca, schuh.co.uk, littleburgundyshoes.com, johnstonmurphy.com, johnstonmurphy.ca, trask.com, and dockersshoes.com. Genesco Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

