General Motors Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.1% Upside

General Motors Company found using ticker (GM) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 27 calculating the average target price we see 41.19. Now with the previous closing price of 33.45 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.1%. The day 50 moving average is 30.88 and the 200 day moving average is 26.86. The market cap for the company is $47,727m. Find out more information at: http://www.gm.com

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. The company also sells trucks, crossovers, and cars to dealers for consumer retail sales, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. In addition, it offers safety and security services for retail and fleet customers, including automatic crash response, emergency services, crisis assist, stolen vehicle assistance, roadside assistance, and turn-by-turn navigation, as well as connected services comprising mobile applications for owners to remotely control their vehicles and electric vehicle owners to locate charging stations, on-demand vehicle diagnostics, smart driver, marketplace in-vehicle commerce, connected navigation, SiriusXM with 360L, and 4G LTE wireless connectivity. Further, the company provides automotive financing services; and operates an online new vehicle store. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

