General Motors Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.2% Upside

General Motors Company found using ticker (GM) now have 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 81 and 30 and has a mean target at 48.28. With the stocks previous close at 36.51 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 32.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 37.63 while the 200 day moving average is 37.04. The market capitalisation for the company is $52,012m. Visit the company website at: https://www.gm.com

The potential market cap would be $68,779m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. The company also sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and purpose-built vehicles to dealers for consumer retail sales, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. In addition, it offers safety and security services for retail and fleet customers, including automatic crash response, emergency services, roadside assistance, crisis assist, stolen vehicle assistance, and turn-by-turn navigation; and connected services comprising mobile applications for owners to remotely control their vehicles and electric vehicle owners to locate charging stations, on-demand vehicle diagnostics, smart driver, marketplace in-vehicle commerce, in-vehicle voice, voice assistant, navigation and app ecosystem, connected navigation, SiriusXM with 360L, and 4G LTE wireless connectivity, as well as develops and commercializes autonomous vehicle technology. Further, the company provides automotive financing and insurance services; and software-enabled services and subscriptions. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.