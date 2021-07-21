General Motors Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.1% Upside

General Motors Company found using ticker (GLW) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 40 with a mean TP of 48.82. Now with the previous closing price of 39.33 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 24.1%. The 50 day MA is 41.16 while the 200 day moving average is 41.01. The market capitalisation for the company is $34,148m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.corning.com

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company’s Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices. Its Optical Communications segment provides optical fibers and cables; and hardware and equipment products, including cable assemblies, fiber optic hardware and connectors, optical components and couplers, closures, network interface devices, and other accessories for various carrier network applications. This segment also offers operator-grade distributed antenna systems; optical network evolution wireless platform; subscriber demarcation, connection and protection devices, various digital subscriber line passive solutions, and outside plant enclosures; and coaxial RF interconnects for the cable television industry and microwave applications. The company’s Environmental Technologies segment offers ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in mobile, gasoline, and diesel applications. Its Specialty Materials segment manufactures products that provide material formulations for glass, glass ceramics, and fluoride crystals. The company’s Life Sciences segment offers laboratory products comprising consumables, such as plastic vessels, specialty surfaces, cell culture media, and serum, as well as general labware and equipment under the Corning, Falcon, Pyrex, and Axygen brands. The company was formerly known as Corning Glass Works and changed its name to Corning Incorporated in April 1989. Corning Incorporated was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.