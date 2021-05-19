General Motors Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.1% Upside

General Motors Company found using ticker (GM) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 86 and 27 and has a mean target at 68.98. Given that the stocks previous close was at 56.04 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.1%. The 50 day MA is 57.88 and the 200 moving average now moves to 50.71. The market cap for the company is $81,078m. Visit the company website at: http://www.gm.com

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. The company also sells trucks, crossovers, and cars to dealers for consumer retail sales, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. In addition, it offers safety and security services for retail and fleet customers, including automatic crash response, emergency services, roadside assistance, crisis assist, stolen vehicle assistance, and turn-by-turn navigation, as well as connected services comprising mobile applications for owners to remotely control their vehicles and electric vehicle owners to locate charging stations, on-demand vehicle diagnostics, smart driver, marketplace in-vehicle commerce, connected navigation, SiriusXM with 360L, and 4G LTE wireless connectivity. Further, the company provides automotive financing services; and operates an online store. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.