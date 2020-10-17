General Mills – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.6% Upside

General Mills with ticker code (GIS) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 73 and 51 calculating the mean target price we have 64.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 62.7 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.6%. The 50 day MA is 60.88 and the 200 moving average now moves to 61.36. The market capitalisation for the company is $38,314m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.generalmills.com

General Mills manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks. It also supplies branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries; and manufactures and markets pet food products, including dog and cat food. The company markets its products under the Annie’s, Betty Crocker, Bisquick, Blue Buffalo, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom, BLUE Wilderness, Bugles, Cascadian Farm, Cheerios, Chex, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Cookie Crisp, EPIC, Fiber One, Food Should Taste Good, Fruit by the Foot, Fruit Gushers, Fruit Roll-Ups, Gardetto’s, Go-Gurt, Gold Medal, Golden Grahams, HÃ¤agen-Dazs, Helpers, Jus-Rol, Kitano, Kix, LÃ¤rabar, Latina, LibertÃ©, Lucky Charms, Muir Glen, Nature Valley, Oatmeal Crisp, Old El Paso, Oui, Pillsbury, Progresso, Raisin Nut Bran, Total, Totino’s, Trix, Wanchai Ferry, Wheaties, Yoki, and Yoplait trademarks. General Mills sells its products directly, as well as through broker and distribution arrangements to grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, e-commerce retailers, commercial and noncommercial foodservice distributors and operators, restaurants, convenience stores, and pet specialty stores, as well as drug, dollar, and discount chains. It operates 500 leased and 358 franchise branded ice cream parlors. General Mills was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

