General Finance Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.8% Upside

General Finance Corporation found using ticker (GFI) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14.5 and 10.75 with a mean TP of 12.36. Now with the previous closing price of 9.24 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 33.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.8 while the 200 day moving average is 9.79. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,350m. Company Website: http://www.goldfields.com

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.