General Electric Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.6% Upside

General Electric Company with ticker code (GE) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 4.8 with a mean TP of 8.01. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.87 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.6%. The day 50 moving average is 6.39 and the 200 day moving average is 6.66. The company has a market cap of $61,010m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ge.com

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services. The Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, and hardware and software; offshore wind turbines; solutions, products, and services to hydropower industry; blades for onshore and offshore wind turbines; and high voltage equipment. The Aviation segment provides jet engines and turboprops for commercial and military airframes; maintenance, component repair, and overhaul services, as well as replacement parts; integrated digital components; and additive machines and materials, and engineering services. The Healthcare segment provides healthcare technologies in medical imaging, digital solutions, patient monitoring, and diagnostics; drug discovery; biopharmaceutical manufacturing technologies; and performance enhancement solutions to hospitals, medical facilities, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and life science research markets. The Capital segment leases and finances aircraft, aircraft engines, and helicopters; provides financial and underwriting solutions; and manages its run-off insurance operations which provides life and health insurance and reinsurance products. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

