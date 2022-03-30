General Electric Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.0% Upside

General Electric Company with ticker code (GE) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 132 and 55 with the average target price sitting at 112.24. Given that the stocks previous close was at 92 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.0%. The 50 day MA is 94.92 and the 200 day MA is 100.36. The market cap for the company is $104,281m. Find out more information at: https://www.ge.com

The potential market cap would be $127,222m based on the market concensus.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers. The Renewables segment provides various solutions for its customers through combining onshore and offshore wind, blade manufacturing, grid solutions, hydro, storage, hybrid renewables, and digital services offerings. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems; and provides aftermarket services. The Healthcare segment provides healthcare technologies to developed and emerging markets in medical imaging, digital solutions, patient monitoring and diagnostics, and drug discovery and performance improvement solutions that are the building blocks of precision health to hospitals and medical facilities. The company also engages in the provision of various financial solutions; and management of run-off insurance operations, which provides life and health insurance and reinsurance products, as well as grid management software. General Electric Company was incorporated in 1892 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.