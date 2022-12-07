Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

General Electric Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

General Electric Company found using ticker (GE) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 98 and 58 with a mean TP of 86.12. With the stocks previous close at 84.66 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.7%. The day 50 moving average is 76.25 and the 200 day MA is 77.64. The market cap for the company is $93,183m. Visit the company website at: https://www.ge.com

The potential market cap would be $94,790m based on the market concensus.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers. The Renewables segment provides various solutions for its customers through combining onshore and offshore wind, blade manufacturing, grid solutions, hydro, storage, hybrid renewables, and digital services offerings. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems; and provides aftermarket services. The Healthcare segment provides healthcare technologies to developed and emerging markets in medical imaging, digital solutions, patient monitoring and diagnostics, and drug discovery and performance improvement solutions that are the building blocks of precision health to hospitals and medical facilities. The company also engages in the provision of various financial solutions; and management of run-off insurance operations, which provides life and health insurance and reinsurance products, as well as grid management software. General Electric Company was incorporated in 1892 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

