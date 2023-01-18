General Electric Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -.4% Downside

General Electric Company with ticker code (GE) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 98 and 58 calculating the mean target price we have 79.89. Now with the previous closing price of 80.2 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 67.21 and the 200 moving average now moves to 59.94. The company has a market capitalisation of $87,949m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ge.com

The potential market cap would be $87,609m based on the market concensus.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers. The company also provides various solutions for its customers through combining onshore and offshore wind, blade manufacturing, grid solutions, hydro, storage, hybrid renewables, and digital services offerings. In addition, it designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems; and provides aftermarket services. Further, it provides healthcare technologies to developed and emerging markets in medical imaging, digital solutions, patient monitoring and diagnostics, and drug discovery and performance improvement solutions that are the building blocks of precision health to hospitals and medical facilities. Additionally, the company engages in the provision of various financial solutions; and management of run-off insurance operations, which provides life and health insurance and reinsurance products, as well as grid management software. General Electric Company was incorporated in 1892 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.