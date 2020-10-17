Don't Miss
General Dynamics Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.6% Upside

17th October 2020

General Dynamics Corporation with ticker code (GD) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 188 and 138 calculating the mean target price we have 167.05. Now with the previous closing price of 140.81 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 144.18 and the 200 day MA is 144.16. The market cap for the company is $40,638m. Visit the company website at: 0

