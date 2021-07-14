General Dynamics Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.6% Upside

General Dynamics Corporation with ticker code (GD) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 243 and 153 calculating the mean target price we have 199.94. With the stocks previous close at 189.33 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.6%. The 50 day MA is 189.68 and the 200 day MA is 176. The market cap for the company is $53,338m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.gd.com

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships. This segment also provides submarine maintenance and modernization services; lifecycle support services for navy surface ships; and program management, planning, engineering, and design support services for submarines and surface-ships. The Combat Systems segment manufactures land combat solutions, such as wheeled and tracked combat vehicles, weapons systems, munitions, mobile bridge systems with payloads, tactical vehicles, main battle tanks, armored vehicles, weapons systems, and armaments. This segment also offers modernization program, engineering, support, and sustainment services. The Technologies segment provides information technology solutions and mission-support services; mobile communication, computers, and command-and-control mission systems; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions to military, intelligence, and federal civilian customers. This segment also offers cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics, development, security and operation, software-defined network, everything as-a-service and defense enterprise office system solutions. General Dynamics Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.