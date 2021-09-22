General Dynamics Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.7% Upside

General Dynamics Corporation with ticker code (GD) now have 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 254 and 157 calculating the mean target price we have 216.11. Now with the previous closing price of 193.43 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.7%. The 50 day MA is 198.88 while the 200 day moving average is 189.96. The market cap for the company is $53,445m. Company Website: http://www.gd.com

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships. This segment also provides submarine maintenance and modernization services; lifecycle support services for navy surface ships; and program management, planning, engineering, and design support services for submarines and surface-ships. The Combat Systems segment manufactures land combat solutions, such as wheeled and tracked combat vehicles, weapons systems, munitions, mobile bridge systems with payloads, tactical vehicles, main battle tanks, armored vehicles, weapons systems, and armaments. This segment also offers modernization program, engineering, support, and sustainment services. The Technologies segment provides information technology solutions and mission-support services; mobile communication, computers, and command-and-control mission systems; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions to military, intelligence, and federal civilian customers. This segment also offers cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics, development, security and operation, software-defined network, everything as-a-service and defense enterprise office system solutions. General Dynamics Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.