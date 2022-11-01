Genel Energy PLC 29.3% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Genel Energy PLC with ticker (LON:GENL) now has a potential upside of 29.3% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.







JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 181 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Genel Energy PLC share price of 128 GBX at opening today (01/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 29.3%. Trading has ranged between 1 (52 week low) and 131 (52 week high) with an average of 237,688 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £362,296,350.



Genel Energy plc is a holding company that is principally engaged in the business of oil and gas exploration and production. The Company operates through two business segments: Production and Pre-production. The Production segment is comprised of the producing fields on the Tawke PSC (production sharing contract) (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC (Taq Taq) and the Sarta PSC (Sarta), which are located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) and make sales to the Kurdistan Region Government (KRG). The Pre-production segment is comprised of discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC and the Miran PSC (all in the KRI), and exploration activity, principally located in Somaliland and Morocco. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Barrus Petroleum Cote D’Ivoire Sarl, Barrus Petroleum Limited, Genel Energy Africa Exploration Limited, Genel Energy Finance 2 Limited, Genel Energy Gas Company Limited and Genel Energy Finance 4 plc.







