Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Genel Energy PLC 29.3% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Broker Ratings

Genel Energy PLC with ticker (LON:GENL) now has a potential upside of 29.3% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.



JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 181 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Genel Energy PLC share price of 128 GBX at opening today (01/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 29.3%. Trading has ranged between 1 (52 week low) and 131 (52 week high) with an average of 237,688 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £362,296,350.

Genel Energy plc is a holding company that is principally engaged in the business of oil and gas exploration and production. The Company operates through two business segments: Production and Pre-production. The Production segment is comprised of the producing fields on the Tawke PSC (production sharing contract) (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC (Taq Taq) and the Sarta PSC (Sarta), which are located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) and make sales to the Kurdistan Region Government (KRG). The Pre-production segment is comprised of discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC and the Miran PSC (all in the KRI), and exploration activity, principally located in Somaliland and Morocco. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Barrus Petroleum Cote D’Ivoire Sarl, Barrus Petroleum Limited, Genel Energy Africa Exploration Limited, Genel Energy Finance 2 Limited, Genel Energy Gas Company Limited and Genel Energy Finance 4 plc.



    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.